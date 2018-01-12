Man arrested in fatal shooting at Redford Township recording studio

A 27-year-old man was killed at a recording studio above a furniture store in Redford Township on Monday, January 1, 2018. (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - U.S marshals have arrested 45-year-old Ricardo Witherspoon charged him with first-degree homicide in the fatal New Year's Day shooting at a recording studio in Redford Township.

According to authorities, on Jan. 1, the Redford Police Department was dispatched to a multiunit recording studio above a furniture store at the corner of Olympia and Grand River Avenue, where they found Deonta Staples suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Staples was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the shooter and victim were known to each other.

U.S marshals apprehended Witherspoon, who was arraigned in the 17th District Court Thursday on first-degree murder, felony firearm possession and felony firearm charges, authorities said.

Witherspoon's next court appearance is Jan. 23.

