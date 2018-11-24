Man arrested in Northville for attempted break-in, second suspect still at large

NORTHVILLE, Mich. - Police said a 50-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested Saturday morning for attempting to break into a gas station in Northville Township.

RELATED: Northville Township police search for suspect who fled scene during traffic stop

According to authorities, two men attempted to break into the Marathon Gas Station located at 39950 Five Mile Road at about 2 a.m. The two men tried to break out the glass of the entry doors with a hammer. The second suspect, a man wearing all dark clothing, is still at large.

Later, a City of Northville police officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the crime and attempted to stop the vehicle, leading to a short police pursuit. The two men fled from the vehicle on foot.

The 50-year-old man was arrested after he was discovered hiding inside a shed behind a home in Northville at about 5 a.m. It was later determined that the vehicle had been stolen from an apartment complex in the area of Five Mile and Haggerty roads.

The man arrested was recently paroled from the Michigan Department of Corrections and is expected to be turned over to MDOC on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

When it is concluded, the facts, evidence and circumstances of the crime will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for a determination of charges.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.