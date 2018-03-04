Man arrested in Taylor after carjacking man, 91, in Greektown Casino parking garage in Detroit

DETROIT - A 24-year-old man was arrested after carjacking a 91-year-old man Friday in the parking garage at Greektown Casino, police said.

Police said the victim was walking to his 1995 red Cadillac Eldorado on the eighth floor of the garage at about 9:10 p.m. when the suspect approached him, forced him to the ground and took his keys.

The suspect fled in the victim's car, police said.

Detroit police, Greektown security and Taylor police were able to identify the suspect, locate him in Taylor and arrest him Saturday at 12:30 p.m., officials said.

He was taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.