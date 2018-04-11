Man attacked by 2 robbers near Wayne State police building while walking home from work

Police are searching for two men in connection with a robbery near the Wayne State University police building. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 25-year-old man was attacked by two robbers Wednesday near the Wayne State University police building while walking home from work, officials said.

Wayne State police said the man was walking on Cass Avenue north of Burroughs Street at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday when two men approached him from behind.

The men knocked him down and went through his pockets while one of them pulled out what appeared to be a handgun and told the victim not to get up, officials said.

The men fled east on Burroughs Street to a waiting red car and drove north on Woodward Avenue. They took the man's brown leather wallet, a debit card and a gold-colored iPhone.

Police said the victim suffered a cut over his eye but declined medical attention.

The man who appeared to have a handgun was black, 20-25 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build, dark complexion and braids or dreadlocks. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The other man was black, 20-25 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build and dark complexion. He was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt underneath a green jacket, blue jeans and white gym shoes.

Wayne State University police are still searching for the two men.

