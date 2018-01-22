Man barricaded at home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are dealing with a barricaded individual on the city's west side.

According to police, the situation started around 12:30 a.m. in the 15500 block of Freeland when the 25-year-old man allegedly assaulted his mother.

Police believe that the man is inside the house by himself and they believe that he is armed although no shots have been fired.

