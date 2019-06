ECORSE, Mich. - A man is barricaded inside a home and surrounded by police in Ecorse on this Tuesday morning.

Ecorse police said officers believe the man is armed inside the home on Josephine Street. It's not known if he is alone inside the house or if there is someone in there with him.

This started as a domestic situation about 7:30 a.m., police said.

