Man barricades self and others in Detroit home, threatens to shoot police in head

DETROIT - A man barricaded himself and others, including two young children, in a Detroit home Sunday while he threatened to shoot police.

Police said they received a call to the house in the 12700 block of Terry Avenue about 11 a.m., where a 25-year-old man had barricaded himself, four adults, a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old inside the home after a fight with his girlfriend.

When police made contact with the man's girlfriend, she said she didn't call police and slammed the door.

Police said the man went to a second-story window with a gun and told them he wanted to die.

"He pointed a handgun down at police, stated that he wanted to die by police officers," Deputy Chief Elvin Barren said. "And [he] also stated that if they entered the dwelling, that he would shoot them in the head."

Officers were able to negotiate and get the others out of the home safely before a hostage negotiator got the man to come outside, where he was taken into custody.

Police said there have been a number of disturbance and weapon calls from the home in the past. SWAT agents found three fake guns, including the one the man aimed at police, inside the home.

