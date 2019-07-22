Man beaten to death after crash on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a deadly assault that happened after a crash on the city's west side this morning.

According to police, a 24-year-old man, driving a 2011 Buick Regal, was involved in a crash with another car at the intersection of Livernois and Davison just before 2 a.m.

When the driver of the second car, a 2007 Chevy Impala, got out of his car and severely beat the man. He then fled from the scene leaving his car behind.

Detroit EMS arrived and pronounced the 24-year-old deceased.

Police are still investigating.

