DETROIT - A 23-year-old woman is in custody, accused of stabbing her boyfriend Saturday after he bit her, police said.

According to authorities, the woman arguing with her boyfriend in a vehicle just before 11 p.m. in the 15700 block of Northlawn Street. Police said the boyfriend bit her on the hand and she stabbed him.

He has been taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

