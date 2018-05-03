Man bound over for trial in double stabbing of twin brothers in Warren

Two men were stabbed Dec. 1, 2017 in the 20800 block of Atlantic Avenue in Warren. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - A 42-year-old Toledo man was bound over for trial Thursday in connection with the double stabbing of twin brothers in Warren.

Johnny Lee Whitfield is accused of stabbing a 27-year-old Warren man to death and stabbing the victim's twin brother, leaving him in critical condition.

Warren police were called to the 20800 block of Atlantic Avenue at 8:08 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2017. When they arrived, the stabbing victims were on the sidewalk.

One of the brothers and multiple witnesses said the attacker was a man named Chavez. Witnesses said there had been ongoing problems between the brothers and Chavez over the past week.

Investigators learned Chavez was a known drug dealer on 8 Mile Road and identified him as Whitfield.

Whitfield had gotten into an argument at a party store at 8 Mile and Mound roads earlier in the day, and followed the brothers back to the home on Atlantic Avenue, where he attacked them, police said.

The brothers were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of them died from his injuries.

Whitfield has family members in Warren and Detroit, but his last known address is in Toledo. He went to the police station Dec. 2 and was taken into custody for questioning.

The preliminary examination was waived Wednesday, and Whitfield was bound over to stand trial at Macomb County Circuit Court.

Suspect's brother arrested

Police said Vernell Lamain Whitfield, Johnny Whitfield's brother, turned himself in to Warren police on Dec. 7. He was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

Vernell Whitfield pleaded not guilty and was held on $10,000 bail.

Nathan Sutton was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with the stabbing and charged with accessory after the fact. He was also held on $10,000 bail.

