Man breaks ATM with hammer at Roseville bank, flees scene with drop boxes containing $88K

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an ATM armed robbery that happened Jan. 27 at the Bank of America located at 20695 east 12 Mile Road near Little Mack.

According to police, the man broke the ATM with a hammer and then waited for the technician to arrive. Once the technician arrived, the robber held a gun to the technician and demanded money from the ATM safe. The robber fled with the ATM drop boxes containing $88,000, police said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the man involved in the robbery.

All rewards are paid anonymously. If you have information call 1-800-SPEAKUP.

