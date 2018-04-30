Man breaks into church in Shelby Township; surveillance video shows multiple attempts

A man could be seen on surveillance video kicking the doors of a church in Shelby Township on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police released surveillance video after a break-in last week at a church in Shelby Township.

The incident happened April 25 at about 4 a.m. at the Mammoth Baptist Church on Auburn Road.

The video shows the man trying to kick in the doors but ultimately failing. Police said the man was able to enter the church through another set of doors.

It is unclear if anything was taken from the church.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Johnson at 586-731-2121 ext. 348.

