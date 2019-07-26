Man breaks into Clinton Township smoke shop to steal thousands in cigarettes

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man broke into a Clinton Township business and stole thousands of dollars' worth of cigarettes, police said.

The break-in happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday at Smokers Express at 39749 Garfield Road in Clinton Township, officials said.

A man wearing gloves and a hooded sweatshirt broke the glass door at an adjoining business and smashed through a wall into the smoke shop, according to authorities.

He caused major damage to the building and got away carrying the cigarettes in a large trash bag and a gray storage bin, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7854.

You can see video of the break-in scene below.

