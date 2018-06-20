Man broke into, stole money from multiple homes Monday morning in Pittsfield Township

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Multiple home invasions occurred in Pittsfield Township on Monday, June 18 between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., Pittsfield Township Police said.

Officials said the suspect entered two homes through unlocked doors and garages. He attempted to enter a third home but failed.

He stole money from the two homes and did not encounter any residents, police said. The suspect was caught on surveillance video at two of the homes.

Pittsfield Township police encourage residents to keep their homes and cars locked at all times.

Police describe the burglar as a white male, wearing shorts below the knee, a black, long sleeve shirt with a navy short-sleeve shirt, gloves and an oversized knit cap with eyeholes cut out as a ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958.

Pittsfield Township home invasion suspect. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.