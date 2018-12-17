Man carjacked in Detroit by men during cell phone purchase deal

When the victim arrived at the location he was knocked in the head with an object. Three men then ambushed, assaulted and pushed him down the stairs into the basement.

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for three men who were involved in a carjacking Saturday around 4:20 p.m. on the 6800 block of Stahelin Avenue.

According to police, the 26-year-old victim was involved in a deal to purchase cell phones. He agreed to meet the seller at the location on Stahelin Avenue.

When the victim arrived at the location and went inside he was knocked in the head with an object.

Three men then ambushed, assaulted and pushed him down the stairs into the basement.

The suspects took the man's wallet, keys, car and an unknown amount of cash. The men fled the location with the victim's car and drove off. The victim's car is a 2013 silver dodge dart, four-door. Police did not release information on the license plate.

They were last seen traveling north on Stahelin Avenue.

The assailants have been described as three black men. No further information on a description of the assailants has been provided.

If you have any information call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.