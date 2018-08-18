Man carjacked leaving Coney Island restaurant on Detroit's west side

A 41-year-old man was carjacked on Aug. 18, 2018 outside a Coney Island on Seven Mile Road. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 41-year-old man was carjacked Saturday morning. He was not injured.

According to authorities, the man was exiting a Coney Island restaurant located in the 2000 block of Seven Mile Road at about 1:30 a.m. when the suspect, armed with a handgun, approached him. The suspect took his keys and personal property and drove off in the victim's vehicle.

The suspect was described as a black man, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

