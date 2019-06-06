Man carjacks woman in Taylor, steals from her account at 2 ATMs

TAYLOR, Mich. - A woman was carjacked and kidnapped Wednesday morning at the Bed Bath & Beyond parking lot near Telegraph and Eureka roads in Taylor.

Police said the man drove the woman's truck with her in the passenger seat to an ATM in the nearby Meijer parking lot. He withdrew money from her account, and then drove across the street to the ATM at the Huntington Bank. This all happened about 7:50 a.m.

Police said this man was taken into custody Wednesday evening.

It's unclear if the woman was injured.

