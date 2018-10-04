Man caught on video stealing shopping basket of merchandise from Bloomfield Township store

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Bloomfield Township police are searching for a man who was caught on video stealing a shopping basket full of merchandise, officials said.

Police were called around 3 p.m. Sept. 28 to At Home at 2101 Telegraph Road. A customer told a store employee she had seen a man walk out of the store with a shopping basket full of merchandise.

A store manager checked surveillance video and saw the man walking out of the store without paying.

The man was wearing a gray outfit and a blue hat.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

