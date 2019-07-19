Man caught stealing laundry detergent from Mount Clemens store

Police said the man stuffed packages of laundry detergent in his backpack. (WDIV)

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who was caught stuffing packages of laundry detergent into his backpack at a Mount Clemens business on north Walnut Street.

The man was confronted and then fled the business. He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a medium build and a mustache, and was wearing a white T-shirt, blue gym shorts with a yellow stripe down each leg and gray tennis shoes and carrying a royal blue backpack with black trim.

Anyone who can identify the man or who has information on this incident is asked to call 586-783-8192.



