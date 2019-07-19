News

Man caught stealing laundry detergent from Mount Clemens store

Police say man fled business after being confronted

By Natasha Dado

Police said the man stuffed packages of laundry detergent in his backpack. (WDIV)

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who was caught stuffing packages of laundry detergent into his backpack at a Mount Clemens business on north Walnut Street.   

The man was confronted and then fled the business. He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a medium build and a mustache, and was wearing a white T-shirt, blue gym shorts with a yellow stripe down each leg and gray tennis shoes and carrying a royal blue backpack with black trim.

Anyone who can identify the man or who has information on this incident is asked to call 586-783-8192. 
 

