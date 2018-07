Man caught on surveillance video stealing package off a back porch.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS - The Dearborn Heights Police Department released surveillance video of a man stealing a package off of a back porch.

The suspect was caught on camera at 11 a.m. Tuesday

Anyone who has any information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Nick Hutchens at 313-277-7708.

