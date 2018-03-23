Man charged after allegedly shooting acquaintance at Canton Township gas station

Forrest Julian Neal was charged in connection with a shooting at a gas station in Canton. (WDIV)

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man was charged Friday after a shooting Tuesday at a Canton Township gas station.

The shooting happened at the Valero gas station at the intersection of Ford and Haggarty roads.

Officials said two men were at the gas station around 2:45 p.m. and got into an argument. The dispute escalated and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

The suspected shooter, Forrest Julian Neal, IV, was arrested at the scene, police said.

Neal was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony firearms charges.

Neal's bond was set at $1,000,000, no 10 percent and no contact. He is due back in court April 6 for a probable cause conference.

