Man charged after shots fired, assault at Chesterfield Township bar

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Jason Lemar Jennings, A 38-year-old man from Clinton Township, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of intent to murder and felony firearm charges.

ORIGINAL STORY: Clinton Township man arrested after shots fired, assault at Chesterfield Township bar

According to authorities, Chesterfield Township police officers responded to Rosie O’Grady’s on 23 Mile Road after gunshots were reported. Officers discovered a 20-year-old man from Shelby Township with facial injuries, possibly from a gunshot. He was treated by medical personnel and released from the scene.

The investigation revealed an altercation in the bar made its way outside into the parking lot. The victim entered his vehicle and attempted to leave when shots were fired and his rear windshield shattered. It is unknown if a bullet or glass fragments caused the injury to his face.

Chesterfield Township investigators said they identified the man as Jennings and recovered the handgun through witness interviews, credit card receipts and video surveillance.

Jennings is being held at the Macomb County Jail and expected to return to court Jan. 2, 2019.

