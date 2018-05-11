Man charged with killing friend in Instagram Live shooting posts bond

A man was shot and killed while live streaming on Instagram from a Detroit home on April 3, 2018. The home is in the 17600 block of San Juan Drive. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Dawone Cook, the man charged with fatally shooting a friend on Instagram Live, was bound over and posted bond.

Cook is charged with a misdemeanor count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death. He was first scheduled to be arraigned on April 27 but failed to appear until three days later. On May 8, Cook posted bond, which was set at 10 percent of $20,000.

He is scheduled to be back in court for his preliminary hearing on May 14.

What happened

Prosecutors say Cook and his friend, Dylan Hemphill, also 18, were filming a live video on Instagram at about 11:55 p.m. on April 2 at a home in the 17600 block of San Juan Drive and were playing with a rifle with a bayonet. Police have said the two were showing off weapons and money in the video.

Hemphill gave the weapon to Cook, who was handling the bayonet, when the gun discharged, according to authorities.

Hemphill was shot in the head. Cook called 911, but medical officials pronounced Hemphill dead at the scene. Police called the shooting an accident.

