Man charged in connection to Royal Oak church bomb threats

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Adam Robert Laird, 33, was arraigned Sunday, accused of issuing several bomb threats to nine Royal Oak churches Friday.

According to police, the churches had bomb threats sent via emails between 12:28 p.m. and 2:53 p.m.

Laird was arrest in connection with the threats.

The Royal Oak Police Department worked with members of the FBI, which lead to Laird being taken into custody.

Laird has been charged with eight counts of false report or threat of terrorism and one count of malicious use of telecommunication services.

His bond was set at $500,000 and is expected to return to court Oct. 14.

These churches received threats:

First Congregational Church 1314 Northwood

St. Mary’s Catholic Church 730 S. Lafayette

Calvary Christian Church 2203 E. Eleven Mile

Unity of Royal Oak 2500 Crooks

Central Oaks Church 2005 Rochester

Royal Oak First Methodist Church 320 W. Seventh

Woodside Bible Church 3620 Rochester

Starr Presbyterian Church 1717 W. Thirteen Mile

St. John Episcopal Church 26998 Woodward

