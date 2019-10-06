Man charged in connection to Royal Oak church bomb threats

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Adam Robert Laird, 33, was arraigned Sunday, accused of issuing several bomb threats to nine Royal Oak churches Friday.
According to police, the churches had bomb threats sent via emails between 12:28 p.m. and 2:53 p.m.
Laird was arrest in connection with the threats.
RELATED: Man arrested after 9 Royal Oak churches receive bomb threats
The Royal Oak Police Department worked with members of the FBI, which lead to Laird being taken into custody.
Laird has been charged with eight counts of false report or threat of terrorism and one count of malicious use of telecommunication services.
His bond was set at $500,000 and is expected to return to court Oct. 14.
These churches received threats:
- First Congregational Church 1314 Northwood
- St. Mary’s Catholic Church 730 S. Lafayette
- Calvary Christian Church 2203 E. Eleven Mile
- Unity of Royal Oak 2500 Crooks
- Central Oaks Church 2005 Rochester
- Royal Oak First Methodist Church 320 W. Seventh
- Woodside Bible Church 3620 Rochester
- Starr Presbyterian Church 1717 W. Thirteen Mile
- St. John Episcopal Church 26998 Woodward
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.