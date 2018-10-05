Man charged in connection with 2 Adrian overdose deaths

ADRIAN, Mich. - A man has been charged in connection with two overdose deaths in Adrian, officials said.

Demetrius Fitzgerald Jenkins turned himself in Friday and was booked at the Lenawee County Jail, according to police.

Jenkins was arrested after a nearly four-month investigation into the June 13 overdose deaths of Milton Reynolds and Joshua Torres.

Jenkins is charged with two counts of delivering/manufacturing a controlled substance causing death. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the overdose deaths is asked to call the Adrian Police Department at 517-264-4851.

