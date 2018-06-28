Man charged in connection with Detroit home invasion, sexual assault

DETROIT - A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Detroit home invasion and sexual assault that occurred in April.

ORIGINAL STORY: Detroit apartment complex on alert after invasion, sexual assault

According to prosecutors, Christopher C. Hightower is accused of breaking into a home in the 12000 block of Stringham Court and sexually assaulting the 56-year-old woman who lived there. He allegedly stole several personal items from the woman and fled the scene.

The Detroit Police Department's investigation into the assault led to Hightower's arrest.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of first-degree home invasion and one count of armed robbery.

He is expected to return to court Friday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.