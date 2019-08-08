Man charged in Detroit shooting that killed man, injured 4-year-old boy

DETROIT - A man has been charged in connection with a Detroit shooting that killed a 28-year-old man and injured a 4-year-old boy, officials said.
Louis Davis, 37, is accused of firing shots around 7:30 p.m. June 21 in the 9900 block of Whitcomb near West Chicago and Greenfield Road on Detroit's west side.
The 28-year-old man was struck by multiple bullets, police said. The child was shot in the leg, according to authorities.
Officials took the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries, police said.
The child was expected to be OK.
Davis was arraigned Tuesday on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and three felony firearms violations.
He is being held without bond.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 20, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 27.
