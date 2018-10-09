Man charged in ethnic intimidation case in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Dearborn Heights man has been accused of urinating on his neighbor's home, yelling racial comments and making sexual gestures during an ethnic intimidation incident, police said.

Jason Glenn Sherman, 35, is charged with ethnic intimidation and malicious destruction of property. Police said he also destroyed landscaping at his neighbor's home.

“I have a home to take care of. I’m the only person working in my house. I have a job,” said Sherman.

One neighbor said Sherman allegedly yelled racial comments to him and his family, made sexual gestures, urinated on the victim’s house and destroyed landscaping.

“They are dangerous to society. This way, he’s attacking my dignity, on your respect, on your culture and everything because he said it. He said this is the way we do it on America. I have been in this country for 41 years. I got my education here; I have been living in this country since I was a kid. I’m scared for her and my son," the neighbor said.

Sherman does have a lengthy criminal record with multiple felonies. A judge granted him a $50,000 bond. He has to wear a GPS tether and can’t have any interactions with the victims involved.

