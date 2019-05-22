Man charged in fatal Eastpointe stabbing spree due in court

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A man charged in a fatal stabbing spree in Eastpointe earlier this year is due in court Wednesday morning.

The suspect, Vaughn Leonard Dortch, is 29-years-old. He was charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm in connection with the murder of Devonte Johnson.

Dortch was arraigned in the 38th District Court. He was denied bond. He is due in court for a preliminary exam on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Johnson died in the hospital the same day of the incident. Eastpointe police offered condolences to Johnson's family shortly afterward.

The other victims include a 37-year-old woman who suffered minor injuries while using a pair of scissors to defend herself from the suspect. Another victim, a 23-year-old woman, is in critical condition.

Dortch was also left in critical condition after the incident.

According to police, the stabbing spree happened around 12:40 a.m. Saturday on Rein Avenue north of Toepfer Drive. All four individuals suffered knife wounds and were sent to area hospitals.

An investigation indicated that all those involved knew each other.

