Man charged in fatal shooting of brother-in-law in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Mich. - A 23-year-old man has been charged with shooting and killing his brother-in-law in Oak Park, officials said.

Devonte Laedward Bailey was arrested Sunday in the 24000 block of Berkley Street.

He is accused of fatally shooting his brother-in-law at a home in the 13000 block of Burton Street, just a few blocks north of where he was found.

Police said an argument led to the 29-year-old man being shot multiple times around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Bailey broke into a vacant house in the neighborhood that was under construction after a fire.

Bailey was arraigned Tuesday and is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree home invasion and two felony firearms violations. He is being held without bond.

89-year-old woman helps police arrest shooting suspect

An unusual set of circumstances led to 89-year-old Beverly Waterstone tracking him down.

Waterstone was next door and heard a commotion. She and her son, Gordon, thought it could have been raccoons.

Beverly Waterstone died Sunday morning. Police came to the house as a part of protocol, and that's when her son told officers about the strange noises.

"They walked around the house, and I said, 'The house next door has been vacant since a fire last year,'" Gordon Waterstone said.

Officers checked the vacant house and found footprints and a dented back door. They discovered Bailey inside.

Police said Bailey spent the entire night in the boarded-up house before the Waterstones' tip led to his arrest.

"I'm just sorry that I can't tell her what happened today that she missed," Gordon Waterstone said of his mother.

He believes she is in a better place and knows the part she played in catching a criminal suspect.

"In the end, a tragedy turned into something positive for the community," Gordon Waterstone said.

Devonte Bailey (WDIV)

