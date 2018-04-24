Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 8-year-old Detroit boy

ECORSE, Mich. - A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed an 8-year-old Detroit boy.

Stephen Williams is accused of striking Brandon Starks on Thursday while driving on Fort Street. Police said the boy was pulling his wagon while going to a nearby park.

After hitting the child, Williams allegedly fled the scene before being arrested Saturday by Detroit police. Williams was arrested during a traffic stop.

Investigators said they got a lot of tips in the case, which helped lead to the arrest.

Williams is charged with reckless driving causing death, operating with a suspended license causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at-fault resulting in death.

He was arraigned Tuesday and is being held on $500,000 bail.

The Starks family's pastor praised Detroit homicide investigators, who worked around the clock, and witnesses for coming forward.

"I want to thank DPD," Pastor Curtis C. Williams said. "(The) family thanks them, too. They’re grieved, but thanking God that someone is in question at this time."

The second-grader was pulling a red wagon, trying to get to Kemeny Park to play, when a driver hit him and kept going, police said.

While police have the suspected driver in custody, they’re still searching for a green 2006 four-door Chevy Suburban.

On Saturday, dozens attended an emotional vigil for the family. The Starks had just moved to Detroit a few months ago.

"This is a great loss because it’s a child," Curtis Williams said. "It’s time for the community to step up and speak."

Brandon's family says he had autism and loved to make new friends. He leaves behind three siblings and his parents.

