Man charged in human trafficking investigation in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The Madison Heights Police Department Special Investigations Unit arrested Donald Beauchamp, 31, Monday on suspicion of human trafficking.

Beauchamp was arrested at the Rodeway Inn Hotel at 32703 Stephenson Highway. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office issued charges against Beauchamp.

The charges include prostitution/pandering, a 20-year felony; human trafficking-forced labor, a 10-year felony and prostitution/keeping house, a five-year felony.

Beauchamp was arraigned Wednesday in the 43rd District Court of Madison Heights and was given a bond of $50,000 cash/surety.

Beauchamp is not allowed to have any contact with the victims and cannot be present at any hotels or motels within Madison Heights.

The victims include a 21-year-old woman from River Rouge and a 23-year-old woman from Novi. No additional information regarding the victims has been released.

