Man charged in killing woman, injuring ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend in triple Detroit shooting

DETROIT - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting and non-fatal shootings in Detroit in September.

Cornelius L. Dennis, 32, was charged by Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Sept. 25, 2018, in connection with the fatal shooting of Roberta Martin, 64, and the non-fatal shooting of a man and women, all of Detroit.

On Sept. 24, 2018, at approximately 2:50 a.m., it is alleged that Dennis forced entry into Martin’s home located in the 5200 block of Kensington in Detroit and fatally shot her multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous: Man accused of killing woman, injuring ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend in triple Detroit shooting

He also shot a man, and his ex-girlfriend who were inside the home. They were both treated and survived the wounds they sustained. It is alleged that after the shooting Dennis fled from the location. He was brought into custody on November 19, 2018.

Dennis has been charged with First Degree Murder, Felony Murder, two counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, and three counts of Felony Firearm. He is expected to be arraigned this afternoon in 36th District Court.

Martin's friends said she was deathly afraid of Dennis and went to the police to help.

"She told them he was violent," said one friend, who didn't want to be identified

