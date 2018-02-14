Man charged in murder of Sgt. Collin Rose due in court for competency hearing

DETROIT - The man accused of shooting two Detroit police officers and killing Sgt. Collin Rose is due in court Wednesday for a competency hearing based on an independent evaluation.

Raymond Durham, 60, of Detroit, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of resisting and obstructing the police causing serious impairment, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and five counts of felony firearms violations.

He was also charged in the death of Rose, facing first-degree premeditated murder, murder of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony firearms violations.

Durham was found not competent to stand trial before Judge Kenneth King. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office requested Durham be evaluated by an independent expert.

Not competent

During the competency hearing Nov. 9, 2017, Durham's attorney, Gabi Silver, said he has a mental illness which has gone untreated for a long time. Silver said an April 20, 2017 report from a doctor at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry states Durham is not competent for a trial.

"The forensics center is asking that he be treated at the forensic center so that he can attempt to regain competency," said Silver.

Silver asked the court for an order to let Durham undergo the treatment. The judge is allowing him to undergo such treatment to see if he can regain competency and face a trial on the charges.

"Mr. Durham has a mental illness that has been untreated for a long time," said Silver.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has not challenged this evaluation from the forensics center.

Probable cause hearing

During Durham's probable cause hearing earlier this year Silver asked the court for the examination of competency and criminal responsibility.

"I don’t believe he is able to competently assist in his defense at this time,” Silver said in court. "He appears to be somewhat delusional."

When Durham was asked to sign an authorization, he began mumbling, saying, "My job is not in there."

Attorney says Durham is unable to communicate

Silver briefly spoke with reporters and said Durham is unable to communicate.

“I don’t know anything about his background because he is unable to share it with me," Silver said.

Durham will remain in the Wayne County Jail until the review.

“I think we all see time and time again, mentally ill people end up here having committed crimes and it’s often times there’s a lack of treatment,” Silver said.

Silver said that she didn't have any information about the Collin Rose case.

From the prosecutor's office:

On March 15, 2017 at approximately 8:30 p.m. the two police officers were in a marked scout car and stopped to conduct a pedestrian investigation of Durham on Ash Street near Tillman. The officers stopped their car and lead Durham to the front of the vehicle. While he was being detained Durham is alleged to have fought with the officers and pulled a gun from his front waistband and fired at the officers causing them to return fire.

One officer who is a 20 year veteran of the Detroit Police Department suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The other officer, a 4 year member of the police department sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Both officers were taken to a local hospital where they are being treated.

At approximately 10:53 p.m. on the same night Durham was located and arrested by the police at Vinewood and Michigan Avenue. The Detroit officers who arrested Durham observed him to have multiple gunshot wounds and transported him to a local hospital where he is currently being treated and remains in police custody.

What happened that night

Durham was taken into custody after a 2-and-1/2-hour manhunt on the night of March 15, 2017. Chief James Craig said the man was very violent when he fired at the officers near Ash and Tillman.

"He was aggressively trying to kill our officers," Craig said during a Thursday morning news conference.

The chief said his officers from the 3rd Precinct were investigating a significant increase in non-fatal shootings in the area when the man shot at them. Craig said the man was unprovoked when he fired several rounds at the officers. A motive is unclear, he said. Officers had approached him to ask questions about the reported crimes.

"We know that the suspect armed himself, fired several shots striking both officers, unprovoked," he said.

The chief said when the man finally was taken into custody near Michigan Avenue and Vinewood Streets he was still trying to attack his officers.

Detroit police chief: Officers in stable condition after being shot

Durham is primary suspect in fatal shooting of Collin Rose

Detroit police Chief James Craig said a DNA match has confirmed Durham as a suspect in the murder of Wayne State University police Sgt. Collin Rose.

"Raymond Durham is considered the prime suspect in the murder of Wayne State police Sgt. Collin Rose," Craig said Friday at a news conference.

The Detroit Police Department confirmed Friday that DNA found at the scene of Rose's shooting matches DNA tests of Durham, who is accused of shooting of two officers near Ash and Tillman Wednesday night.

Craig said police received "telephonic confirmation of a positive DNA match" between Durham and the suspect in Rose's murder.

"We are calling him a suspect in this matter, so that is a big first step," Craig said.

He said this DNA match is one component of the investigation and that police will continue to investigate, gathering evidence and conducting interviews.

Craig also said he plans to check up on the two officers who are still recovering in the hospital. He said they were in good spirits and were even laughing with him when he visited them on Thursday.

"I think they will be happy," Craig said. "The one officer who had the more significant injuries, he said to me as I leaned over his bed, 'I believe that the suspect who shot us is the suspect who shot Collin Rose.'"

Watch part of Craig's Friday news conference here:

Case background

Sources told Local 4 Thursday night that the DNA was found on a flashlight and glove from the night Rose was shot while working a case in Woodbridge.

Rose was shot a little more than a mile away from the March 15 shooting scene.

Durham, 60, was taken into custody after a 2 1/2-hour manhunt.

Durham's family said he is schizophrenic and has been homeless, drifting around for the past 40 years. They said they have never seen him be violent. They did not believe he could be capable of murdering someone, let alone a police officer.

STORY: Man accused of shooting Detroit police officers suffers from mental illness, niece says

Craig said Thursday afternoon two officers who were shot the night before are in stable condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

The officers were rushed to the hospital after the west-side shooting. One officer was shot in the ankle and twice in his armored vest. The other officer was shot once in the neck.

They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but were in stable condition by the next morning.

Craig spoke outside the hospital, explaining one of them is in "more stable" condition than the other, who will have to undergo several surgeries.

READ: Detroit police chief: Man 'aggressively' tried to kill officers in shooting

The officer who was shot in the neck is a 44-year-old veteran of the force. He had several surgeries scheduled, the chief said.

The officer who was shot in the ankle is 27 years old. It is believed the body armor saved his life.

Sgt. Rose murder case

Rose was shot in the head Nov. 22, 2016 while stopping a man on a bicycle in Detroit's Woodbridge neighborhood. Rose was investigating car break-ins in the neighborhood. He died nearly 24 hours later in a hospital surrounded by family.

The 29-year-old officer was engaged to be married in October 2017.

Police thought they had his killer. DeAngelo Davis, 31, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with shooting and killing Rose. He was charged with first-degree murder, a felony firearms violation, murder of a police officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

But the charges against Davis were dropped after surveillance video revealed that Davis was in a local business at the time of the shooting, sources close to the investigation said.

WATCH: K9 officers gather outside slain Wayne State officer's visitation

"All murder charges against DeAngelo Davis will be dismissed today," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "He is no longer a suspect at this time. As you can imagine, the officers from the task force, including the Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department, have been working diligently and literally, literally around the clock, along with members of my office on this case."

Detroit police released surveillance video of a person who they believe might have witnessed the deadly shooting. Watch here.

MORE: New evidence released in WSU Sgt. Collin Rose's fatal shooting in Detroit

Police in January released images of a flashlight and a bicycle that they believe were used by the shooter. View here.

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.