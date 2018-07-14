Man charged in roadside crash that killed teen siblings in Monroe County

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed two teenage siblings as they walked near a roadway in southeastern Michigan.

Raymond Reyome of Erie Township was arraigned Thursday on two counts of reckless driving causing death.

Police have said 13-year-old Justin Haun and 16-year-old Alyssa Haun were struck July 4 by a pickup truck that left the edge of a roadway in Bedford Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. They were pronounced dead at hospital.

A July 26 probable-cause conference and July 31 preliminary hearing are scheduled for Reyome.

The Associated Press was unable to determine late Friday if Reyome is represented by an attorney.

