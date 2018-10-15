Man charged in shooting death of 7-year-old girl

FLINT, Mich. - Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced charges Monday against a Flint man related to the shooting death of 7-year-old Zaniyah Burns on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Jamil Corionte Griggs, 17, is charged with homicide, felony firearm, assault with intent to murder and discharging a firearm at a building causing death.

Flint Police and Michigan State Police were dispatched to a home on West Austin Avenue in the City of Flint around 8 p.m. on Oct. 9 in response to reports of a shooting.

When police arrived they found Burns had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She was later pronounced dead.

“The shooting death of Burns has shocked and saddened our entire community,” said Leyton. “Our hearts go out to her family and we will do all we can to seek justice under the law.”

Griggs will be arraigned in 67th District Court.

