Man charged in shooting death of Michigan hunter

A man has been charged in the Nov. 2018 shooting death of another hunter in Michigan.

David Barber, 45 of Gaylord, was arraigned on charges of involuntary manslaughter, careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death and felony firearm.

The shooting claimed the life of Justin Beutel, a 38-year-old man from Sanford, who was out hunting on Nov. 15, 2018, in Antrim County.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of West Elder Road and Northeast Torch Lake Drive, which is located near the village of Alden, roughly 20 miles northeast of Traverse City.

Investigators at the time of the shooting said Beutel may have been shot by another hunter who mistook him for a deer.

