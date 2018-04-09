Man charged in shooting of 3-year-old girl outside Detroit gas station

DETROIT - A 24-year-old man faces charges in connection to a shooting Saturday that has left a 3-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her head.

Exel Taylor is accused of firing gunshots about 2:46 p.m. Saturday outside the gas station in the 15900 block of Livernois. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Taylor got into an argument with a 28-year-old man inside the gas station. The argument continued outside where it became physical.

That's when Taylor went to a car, retrieved a weapon and began firing at the other man, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

London Clark, 3, was sitting in her mother's vehicle outside the gas station when bullets hit the vehicle. One of the gunshots struck the toddler in her head. She was rushed to a hospital where she has been listed in critical condition.

Taylor is accused of fleeing the area on foot. He was later arrested by Detroit police that day. He faces the following charges:

Assault with Intent to Commit Murder

Carrying a Concealed Weapon-Motor Vehicle

Carrying a Weapon with Unlawful Intent

Four counts of Felony Firearm

He is scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court on Monday afternoon.

