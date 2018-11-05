Man charged in Wayne State officer Collin Rose's deadly shooting due in court

DETROIT - The man who was charged in the fatal shooting of Wayne State University police Officer Collin Rose and the nonfatal shootings of two Detroit police officers is due in court Monday morning for a competency hearing.

Raymond Durham, 60, was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, murder of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and two felony firearms violations.

Durham was accused of fatally shooting Rose on Nov. 22, 2016. He was also charged in the March 15, 2017, shooting of two police officers in Detroit.

The Forensic Center found Durham to be incompetent to stand trial in November 2017. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has asked that Durham be evaluated by an independent expert about his competency.

Durham was again found incompetent to stand trial back in May.

Sgt. Rose murder case

Rose was shot in the head Nov. 22, 2016 while stopping a man on a bicycle in Detroit's Woodbridge neighborhood. Rose was investigating car break-ins in the neighborhood. He died nearly 24 hours later in a hospital surrounded by family.

The 29-year-old officer was engaged to be married in October 2017.

Police thought they had his killer. DeAngelo Davis, 31, was arrested the day of the shooting. He was charged three days later with first-degree murder, a felony firearms violation, murder of a police officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

But the charges against Davis were dropped after surveillance video revealed that Davis was in a local business at the time of the shooting, sources close to the investigation said.

"All murder charges against DeAngelo Davis will be dismissed today," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "He is no longer a suspect at this time. As you can imagine, the officers from the task force, including the Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department, have been working diligently and literally, literally around the clock, along with members of my office on this case."

Case background

Sources told Local 4 that the DNA was found on a flashlight and glove from the night Rose was shot while working a case in Woodbridge.

Durham was taken into custody after a 2 1/2-hour manhunt.

Durham's family said he is schizophrenic and has been homeless, drifting around for the past 40 years. They said they have never seen him be violent. They did not believe he could be capable of murdering someone, let alone a police officer.

Craig said two officers who were shot the night before are in stable condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

The officers were rushed to the hospital after the west-side shooting. One officer was shot in the ankle and twice in his armored vest. The other officer was shot once in the neck.

They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Craig spoke outside the hospital, explaining one of them is in "more stable" condition than the other, who will have to undergo several surgeries.

The officer who was shot in the neck is a 44-year-old veteran of the force.

The officer who was shot in the ankle is 27 years old. It is believed the body armor saved his life.

Durham named as suspect

Detroit police Chief James Craig said a DNA match confirmed Raymond Durham as a suspect in the murder of Wayne State University police Sgt. Collin Rose.

"Raymond Durham is considered the prime suspect in the murder of Wayne State police Sgt. Collin Rose," Craig said at a news conference.

The Detroit Police Department confirmed that DNA found at the scene of Rose's shooting matches DNA tests of Durham, who is accused of shooting of two officers near Ash and Tillman.

Craig said police received "telephonic confirmation of a positive DNA match" between Durham and the suspect in Rose's murder.

"We are calling him a suspect in this matter, so that is a big first step," Craig said.

He said this DNA match is one component of the investigation and that police will continue to investigate, gathering evidence and conducting interviews.

Craig also said he plans to check up on the two officers who are still recovering in the hospital. He said they were in good spirits and were even laughing with him when he visited them.

"I think they will be happy," Craig said. "The one officer who had the more significant injuries, he said to me as I leaned over his bed, 'I believe that the suspect who shot us is the suspect who shot Collin Rose.'"

