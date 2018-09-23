Man charged with assault after allegedly flashing handgun at off-duty Detroit police officer

DETROIT - A 20-year-old man was charged Friday with two counts of felonious assault, felony firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon after an incident Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Gionni Carrington was driving his car on 7 Mile Road when the car behind him honked. It is alleged that Carrington pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the driver who honked.

The driver was a 28-year-old off-duty Detroit police officer, who drew his weapon and fired it multiple times at Carrington.

Carrington was not struck by any shots, but his car was.

