Man charged with assault with intent to murder after choking Northfield Twp. coffee shop barista

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 19-year-old man was arraigned Friday after police said he had choked a coffee shop barista into unconsciousness.

According to authorities, Northfield Township police responded Wednesday night to a report of an assault at Peaberry Bean & Beats on Barker Road. The barista, a 22-year-old woman from Ann Arbor, told police she had been assaulted 30 minutes prior and had only recently regained consciousness when she called police.

Police said they were able to identify the man responsible as Zachary Armond Campbell, a 19-year-old from Whitmore Lake, and took him into custody within 10 minutes.

The Washtenaw County prosecutor Friday authorized charges of assault with intent to murder and assault it intent to do great bodily harm. Campbell is currently being held at the Washtenaw County Jail on an $80,000 bond.

