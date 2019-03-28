Man charged with driving drunk for 5th time after crashing in Troy, police say

A man is charged with driving drunk for the fifth time after crashing into a telephone pole, police said.

TROY, Mich. - A 51-year-old Troy man is charged with driving drunk for the fifth time after crashing into a telephone pole, police said.

Officers were called at 12:53 a.m. March 21 to the corner of Minnesota Drive and Lovington Avenue by a resident who woke up to the sound of a crash.

The driver told police he was driving on Lovington Avenue when a fox ran across the road, causing him to slam on the brakes and crash into the pole, officials said.

The man was asked to perform several sobriety evaluations, and police said he performed poorly. He refused to submit to a breath test and was arrested, according to authorities.

The man was taken to the Troy Police Lock-Up Facility and again refused to submit to a breath test, police said.

Officials received a search warrant for a blood test, and the driver's blood was drawn by medical officials, police said.

The man is charged with his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Three of his prior convictions were in Michigan, and one was in New York, authorities said.

