Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of girlfriend inside Walled Lake apartment

WALLED LAKE, Mich. - A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in a Walled Lake apartment.

Devin Martez Thomas, 25, was taken into custody Tuesday after he shot his girlfriend several times, according to police.

Kiara Hopkins, 29, was killed around 1 a.m. Tuesday inside an apartment on West Maple Road. Police said two young girls were inside the apartment when their mother was killed.

Thomas was arraigned Friday on the first-degree murder charge.

Next-door neighbor Aaron Andriese said he knew Hopkins had been shot and killed when he heard gunshots because she had knocked on doors looking for help moments before.

"You could hear arguing, items being thrown," Andriese said. "It was a lot of shots."

Seconds after Hopkins was killed, Andriese said he heard her door open, so he called police.

Walled Lake police said Hopkins and Thomas got into a fight, and he shot and killed her.

A 4-year-old girl and an infant were in the apartment when the shots were fired.

"They're in good hands now," Andriese said. "It's a long road losing both mom and dad in a few seconds."

He said they're losing both parents because Hopkins was killed and Thomas could spend decades in prison, officials said. Thomas is the father of the infant, but not the 4-year-old.

Thomas allegedly ran after the shooting, but police said his family urged him to come back and turn himself in, which he did.

The couple had only lived in the apartment for about a month after Hopkins moved from Highland Park and Thomas moved from Oak Park, police said.

