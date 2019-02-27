Man charged with murder of 19-year-old who was with friends in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Southwest Detroit.

Robert Stephens, 36, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Junction Avenue.

Police said the teenager was with his friends when Stephens shot him in the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Stephens is also charged with assault with intent to murder and three felony firearms violations.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 12 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 19, both in Detroit's 36th District Court.

