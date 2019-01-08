Man charged with murdering woman in her Southwest Detroit home, officials say

DETROIT - A man has been charged with murdering a woman in her Southwest Detroit home, police said.

BIllie Williams, 36, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Judith Mangrum, 49, according to authorities.

Police said the incident happened at 12:51 p.m. Nov. 14 at a home in the 4860 block of Konkel Street.

Williams is accused of killing Mangrum, who died of blunt force trauma, according to officials.

The two were acquainted, police said.

