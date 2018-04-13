Man charged with operating while intoxicated in fatal crash in Clinton Township

Jeremy Robert Patrick, 30, of Clinton Township, was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A motorist was charged Friday in connection with a fatal traffic crash involving a bicyclist and a Mercedes Benz in Clinton Township.

Jeremy Robert Patrick, 30, of Clinton Township, was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death.

The crash happened at about 9:40 p.m. Monday night on southbound Harper Avenue near Fierz Road.

The victim was riding his bicycle northbound on Harper Avenue in the center turn lane. A 2017 black Mercedes Benz was heading southbound and struck the victim.

Police said the crash happened in "a poorly lit" section of Harper Avenue between 15 Mile and Metro Parkway.

The victim was a 54-year-old man from Clinton Township.

If you witnessed this crash or have any information about it, contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7802.

