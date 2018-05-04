Man charged with sexually assaulting Warren woman who woke up to home invader in ski mask

Joseph Davis is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at her home. (WDIV)

WARREN, Mich. - A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a sexual assault and home invasion in Warren.

Joseph Davis (WDIV)

Police said Joseph DeAndre Davis broke into a woman's home Monday while she was sleeping. The woman woke up to find Davis armed with a knife and standing over her wearing a ski mask.

Officials said Davis was doing work at the woman's home on LaSalle Street near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue several weeks before the incident. Police believe he stole a key while working on the home and used it to get inside.

Davis worked quickly, demanding money from the woman and fleeing the house with her purse, police said.

The woman couldn't have done anything more to protect herself, police said. She locked her doors and set a burglar alarm, but that still didn't stop Davis, according to authorities.

Davis was arrested and arraigned Thursday. He's charged with first-degree home invasion and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He's being held on $300,000 bail.

Police said the woman wasn't physically hurt, but she's shaken up by the incident.

The woman's 6-year-old son was also at home at the time of the incident, but he wasn't harmed, according to authorities.

