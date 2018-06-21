Man charged with shooting that injured 8-year-old girl at Detroit gas station bound over for trial

DETROIT - A man charged with a shooting at a Detroit gas station March 23 that injured an 8-year-old girl was bound over for trial Thursday.

A judge also increased Damond Ramone Reeves' bond to $200,000. He was originally assigned a $200,000, 10 percent bond that he couldn't pay.

Reeves is facing an assault with intent to murder charge after he allegedly became irate and started randomly shooting at a gas station.

Damond Reeves (WDIV)

Reeves, 21, previously served time in prison for fleeing police in 2015.

Keri Philson was at the gas station near Plymouth Road and Kentucky Street while taking her daughter, Kaya Philson, to school when Reeves, who was standing in the street, opened fire after going on about how he wanted someone to give him a cigarette.

"She was in shock and the next thing you know, she was screaming, 'Mommy,'" Keri said. "I took her coat off and wrapped it tight in her sweater because the blood was going everywhere."

Kaya was rushed to Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm. Police said she is expected to survive the injury. She initially was considered to be in critical condition.

Keri's gray Dodge Journey SUV was badly damaged by gunfire.

A second vehicle was also hit. A woman and her 7-year-old daughter were in that vehicle. That mother is talking to Detroit police about what happened.

Reeves was taken into custody after officers reviewed surveillance video from a nearby gas station. He was arrested not far from where the shooting happened.

Kaya Philson, 8, was shot March 23, 2018 while she was in a vehicle near Kentucky Street and Plymouth Road in Detroit. (WDIV)

