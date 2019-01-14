Man charged with stealing 74-inch television, wood floor scrubber from Birmingham home

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - Officials have charged a man accused of stealing a 74-inch television and a wood floor scrubber from a home in Birmingham.

Ryan Brown, 34, is charged with second-degree home invasion in connection with an incident in June 2016, police said.

Police were called to the 300 block of Greenwood Street on June 25, 2016, for a home invasion.

Officers said they received critical information from the owner of the items that helped them break the case in November 2018. Detectives used that information to identify Brown as a suspect, according to police.

"We moved on the new information when it was available, which is something our department does whether a case is cold or current," said Birmingham police Detective Chris Busen, the lead investigator of the case. "We are pleased we were able to solve this case and charge this defendant."

Brown was arraigned Dec. 20. He fases up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Police said Brown suffered from a substance abuse issue at the time of the home invasion and could be told to pay a fine of up to $3,000.

A preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 48th District Court.

Birmingham police shared information about the home invasion with West Bloomfield authorities to help solve a home invasion case from February 2017, according to officials.

"The modus operandi of our case matched a series of home invasions that West Bloomfield was looking into," Birmingham police Chief Mark Clemence said. "After a lengthy and complicated investigation, West Bloomfield police arrested three suspects for a number of home invasions throughout Oakland County, including our case."

Clemence said the suspects had been targeting the homes of Asian business owners.

“The victims of our case were very pleased," Clemence said. "Not only were the perpetrators caught and convicted, the homeowners recovered the $35,000 stolen from them."

