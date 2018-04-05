Man chases gunmen in car with hood up after armed robbery on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A wild scene was caught on camera as two men armed men walked into an auto repair shop on Detroit's west side and demanded everything.

The incident happened at Bronson Auto Care near 7 Mile Road and The Lodge. Surveillance video shows three men were working under the hood of a 1974 Caprice Classic when two robbers approached with guns drawn.

Police said the two men demanded anything of value, including a man named LaMontt's expensive sunglasses.

"I'm sick," said LaMontt, who asked Local 4 not to use his last name. "But I'm not sick really, because I'm here."

After the robbery, LaMontt jumped in his Caprice Classic with the hood still up and chased the robbers. He entered onto 7 Mile Road with the hood still in the air, and the robbers fired shots at him.

"The hood helped me because there are bullet holes in the hood," LaMontt said. "If that hood wasn't up, I might have caught one."

Bullets pierced the hood and went into the windshield.

"I'm living," LaMontt said. "I'm still here. That's going to be fixed and I'm going to get some more glasses."

You can see security footage of the armed robbery below:

